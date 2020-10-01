General

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a case against CDE Suresh Kumar Sharma of Hydro Resources and Irrigation alleging him of amassing property illegally. CIAA found that Sharma, while working in various projects under the Department, gathered the property of Rs 35.6 million which had no legal sources.

CIAA said Sharma had got temporary post of section officer- engineer post- in Magh 2052BS and become permanent a year later. Calculating his income and expenditure trend till 2076/77BS, the income was unexpected.

CIAA Spokesperson Taranath Adhikari shared that they filed the case at Special Court by demanding to seize all his illegal property and mete out further action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal