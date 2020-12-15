Human Rights

Three separate writ petitions were filed today at the Supreme Court calling for annulment of the Ordinance introduced by the government on the Constitutional Council. The Office of the President, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his office, among others have been named as defendants in the petition.

The petitioners argue that the Ordinance was introduced in violation of the constitutional provisions, which provides for a six-member structure. The Ordinance introduced on Tuesday changed the structure allowing for decisions to be taken with only three members on board.

Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi, Advocate Om Prakash Aryal and Krishna Chandra Neupane have filed separate petitions in the apex court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal