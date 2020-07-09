legal-Judicial

Cases have been filed against various persons and companies on the charge of revenue leakage by evading tax and using duplicate VAT bill.

Department of Revenue Investigation on Wednesday filed the cases at the high court demanding recovering Rs 774 million, the amount misappropriated and slapping fine of equal amount.

The cases were filed against New Koirala Brothers Enterprises, Samar Traders, Mahabauddha, for evading revenue by using duplicate VAT bill while two persons including MayurMalakar, staying at Tokha-based Grande Apartment for their involvement in revenue leakage, said Director General at the Department, DirgharajMainali.

Similarly, cases were also filed against Gimi Group Pvt Ltd of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-4, New Creation ImpexPvt Ltd, and Bangalamukhi Trade and Supplies of Lalitpur Metropolitan City-3, and BS Trade International of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-28.

Source: National News Agency Nepal