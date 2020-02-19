Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The cases of human rights violation has been surging in the country, according to the Informal Sector Service Centre (INSEC).

On the occasion of its 28th anniversary, INSEC here today unveiled 'Nepal Human Rights Year Book 2019' which stated that altogether 6,642 cases of human rights violation were recorded in 2019 against 5,110 such cases in the corresponding year.

Among the total 6,642 victims, total 930-68 women and 862 men- suffered the violation of human rights while among 5,712 victims experiencing various atrocities 5,058 were women and 654 men, according to the report.

Furthermore, the report recorded that two persons were shot dead in Bhojpur, two in Sarlahi, one each in Rupandehi and Kapilvastu district.

Similarly, 13 persons were tortured, 72 were arrested, 62 were victimized on the basis of their caste and 3,364 cases of violence against women were recorded.

Likewise, 2,079 persons suffered from domestic violence, 42 women were accused of practicing witchcraft and 530 women were victimized in a rape case.

During 2019, 129 women were killed by their own families among them 13 women were killed on the case relating to dowry.

Among the cases of child rights violation, 1,447 children were victimized under various circumstances in the last fiscal year, according to the report. Child marriage was also still prevailing in the country, the report said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal