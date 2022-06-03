General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said caste discrimination and untouchability are not only immoral and inhuman acts but also the crimes.

Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the declaration of Nepal as caste discrimination free country today, PM Deuba wished for dignified life every person with equality.

Nepal was declared the caste discrimination free country on 21 Jesth 2063BS.

The caste discrimination and untouchability are blot on civilized society, he said, adding that efforts were underway to make laws for ensuring equitable society. In the equitable society, every citizen enjoys justice, equality and freedom. Discrimination in any form causes negative impact, he added.

The National Dalit Commission was established in 2058BS after the parliament made the resolution to end caste discrimination in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal