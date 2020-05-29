General

The district level COVID-19 crisis management centre (CCMC) has decided to set up a 50-bed isolation ward at Pipara health post in Pipara rural municipality and a 50-bed isolation ward at Bardibas municipality following the detection of 17 coronavirus infected cases in the district headquarters, Jaleshwor on Thursday.

The centre’s meeting on Friday chaired by Chief District Officer Surya Bahadur Khatri took a decision in this regard. Contact tracing and mapping travel history of infected people staying in quarantine facilities would be done by health workers at local level and the district health office is required to carry out contact tracing and travel history of infected people outside quarantine facilities, according to the Centre.

The meeting urged each local level to manage a dedicated ambulance to prevent and control the infection and inform about it to the Centre. It was decided to ask the Ministry of Social Development of State 2 to manage medical appliances and human resources for the collection of swabs of the infected persons in quarantine areas at Jaleshwor, Bhangaha and Manarasiswa municipalities. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal