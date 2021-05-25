General

Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Pokharel has made it clear that the High-Level COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) formed for the prevention and control of coronavirus has not been scrapped. Talking to media persons today at his office in Singhadurbar, DPM Pokharel said the high-level mechanism which is entrusted with the key responsibility for COVID-10 prevention and control has not been scrapped but further strengthened.

He further clarified that the steering committee formed under the leadership of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli would provide directive and guideline to the agencies working for COVID-19 management across the country.

It may be noted that introducing the COVID-19 Crisis Management Ordinance-2021 the government on May 20 had formed a 10-member steering committee to make the COVID-19 prevention, control and treatment works further effective.

On another note, Pokharel said that CPN-UML has taken action against leader Madhav Kumar Nepal-led group for involving in signature campaign against own party’s prime minister. “If the party chairperson’s performance is not deemed satisfactory he can be removed through intra-party discussion and the general convention”, he said, adding that it was against the party interest to carry on signature campaign against the party chair to make opposition leader the prime minister without having discussion in the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal