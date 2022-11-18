General

A high-level delegation, including Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma, held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya today in connection with security management for the November 20 election to the Member of House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly.

During the meeting held at the Election Commission Secretariat at local Kantipath, CoAS Sharma briefed about the works and activities carried out by the Nepali Army in connection to the election security. On the occasion, he shared that the election security is effective and efficient based on the on-site observation and the intelligence gathered so far, and the Army was ready to take up any role that it has to shoulder regarding holding the election in a secure environment.

CEC Thapaliya said important support has been received from the Nepali Army in printing the ballot papers, transporting them, verifying the election materials and packaging them and transporting the ballot papers, election materials and even the employees deputed for conducting the election to the remote mountainous region, in the context of election security management.

Election Commissioners Ishwori Prasad Poudyal, Ram Prasad Bhandari and Sagun Shumsher JBR were present in the meeting. They said notable cooperation was received from the Nepali Army in the context of preparations for the election, compliance to the election code of conduct and managing election security.

Source: National News Agency Nepal