General

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya and Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Yutaka Kikuta, had a meeting at the Election Commission Office at Kantipath today.

The talks were held in the context of the upcoming election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly on November 20. On the occasion, CEC Thapaliya urged Ambassador Yutaka to conduct election observation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal