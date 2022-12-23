General

Justice at Supreme Court, Sapana Pradhan Malla, has said Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has become a milestone on the issues of women rights, and an instrument to help reduce violence against women.

At a programme organised here Friday, Malla expressed the view that the CEDAW had played a significant role in lessening violence against women in the world. Stating that Nepal has done significant activities to implement CEDAW and to ensure justice, Justice Malla opined that Nepal made achievements in the sector of women rights.

Similarly, Secretary at the Foreign Ministry, Bharat Raj Poudyal, said commitment and implementation of CEDAW provisions was satisfactory despite limited resources in Nepal.

Expert member of CEDAW, Bandana Rana, viewed necessary laws brought by state-party to CEDAW have made crucial contribution in ending gender-based violence. She emphasized further implementation in coming days. CEDAW has made substantial arrangements for women rights including their access to education and health, she added

Similarly, former regional director of UNIFEM, Chandani Joshi, reminded that Nepal had become the state party to CEDAW after a long struggle and campaign. It is significant instrument not only for women issues but also for entire human civilization.

Chairperson of the Saathi organization, Sajani Amatya, said the recommendations made to Nepal government by the CEDAW committee turned a milestone for formulation of law and policies to address violence against women.

