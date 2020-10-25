General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to all the Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad on the occasion of Bada Dashain festival. Stating that festivals are also the basis of social arrangement, he has pointed out the need to move ahead by internalizing it.

The Prime Minister has also appealed to all to observe the festival in a cost-effective and appropriate manner while also doing away with the negative activities carried out in the name of festival. "This Dashain lets celebrate it from the location where we are at the moment, considering the high risk of infection on senior citizens, children and people with underlying health condition," the PM has said in the message.

He has also shared that the 'public tika programme' held every year at the Prime Minister's residence will not be held considering the risk of infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal