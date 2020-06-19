General

State-1 Chief Somnath Adhikari ‘Pyasi’ observed celebratory illumination at his residence at Biratnagar-13 to welcome the authentication of second amendment of Nepal Constitution-2072 BS on Thursday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had authenticated the ‘Nepal Constitution (Second Amendment) Bill, 2077’.

It may be noted that the amendment to the constitution with Court-of Arms reflecting new political and administrative map of Nepal including Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani was endorsed by the two-third majority of the House of Representatives on last Saturday and by the National Assembly unanimously.

Source: National News Agency Nepal