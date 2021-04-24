General

The census of critically endangered Khar Mayur (Bengal florican) is taking place at Shuklaphanta National Park (SNP). The counting aims to take stock the status of the bird, its habitat and availability of its food.

A team of five members comprising park employees and ornithologists has been mobilized for head counting of the endangered bird species, according to park’s assistant conservation officer Rabin Chaudhary. The census that had begun three days ago will complete within a week. Annual incidents of forest fires have posed a grave threat to the habitat of the bird which lives in open grassland

IUCN Red List has identified the bird as the critically endangered and SNP is taken as one of the major habitats of the bird.

Nepal government has classified the bird in the conservation list. The 2014 bird census had fixed its number at 41 and of them nine were found at SNP. A survey reveals that of 871 bird species in Nepal, more than fifty percent or 450 species are found at SNP which is stretched over an area of 305 square kilometers. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal