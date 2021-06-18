General

Senior culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi has returned home after being treated at a hospital for 10 days. He was admitted to Kist Hospital, Lalitpur after he complained of chest pain and breathing complications.

According to Hospital’s Director Suraj Bajracharya, Joshi has been discharged as he gained health after diagnosis and treatment. Bajracharya further shared that Joshi was tested negative for COVID-19 and tuberculosis as well. His blood pressure was normal, Bajracharya added.

Centenarian Joshi was admitted to the hospital realizing the possible risk of pneumonia. The hospital had announced to manage free of cost treatment to Joshi and his wife for life time. Joshi is at the age of 102. -----

Source: National News Agency Nepal