General

A dozen of central members of the Nepali Congress have called the two ordinances government brought untimely. NC central members Chandra Bhandari, Kamala Pant, Dhanaraj Gurung, Ratna Sherchan, Gagan Kumar Thapa, Badri Pande, Jivan Pariyar, Gururaj Ghimire, Pradip Poudel, Ramkrishna Yadav and Sarita Prasain jointly issued a press release today and claimed that the ordinance issued at a time when country has been facing the coronavirus crisis was against the spirit of the constitution.

The ordinances have gone beyond the political system established by the constitution achieved after long struggle of Nepali people, the statement said, stressing the need of more effective role of the party for comprehensive discussion on the emerging issues. The youth leaders have also demanded the party president to immediately call the meeting of the central working committee. The meeting can be held using technology, they argued.

At a time when the people are living in difficult time with fear of pandemic and problems caused by the stay-at-home order, time has come for all to be united against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The youth leaders demanded the government to withdraw the ordinances and appealed to all sides to work together in the fight against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the major opposition Nepali Congress has called a meeting today itself with all political parties except the ruling ones to discuss the current political situation. NC whip Balkrishna Khand informed that the meeting will discuss the issues around the ordinances brought by the government on Monday.

The chiefs and senior leaders of the Socialist Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal, Rastriya Janamorcha and others have been invited at NC party office for the meeting.

On Monday, the government had brought Ordinance on Constitutional Council (first amendment), 2077 and Ordinance on Political Parties (second amendment), 2077.

Source: National News Agency