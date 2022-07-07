Key Issues, politics

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has urged its ministers inducted in the coalition government, to submit details of positive works carried out by their respective ministries.

During the ongoing central committee meeting of the party at Kamaladi, Chair Dahal directed the ministers to submit details of positive works carried out by the respective ministries in favour of the country and the people at the central office.

He expressed concern over non-publicity of important works carried out by the Maoist Ministers inducted in the incumbent government though significant works have been carried out by them.

Chair Dahal also asked the ministers to carry out works being more honest in favour of the country and people.

Similarly, he expressed determination to seek the reasons behind weak organisation of the party in urban areas including Kathmandu Valley.

Responsibility would be given to the Disciplinary Commission of the party to identity the reason behind betrayal in the recently held election, argued the CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair.

He also shared that a special general convention of the party would be organised soon. The meeting also passed the 10-page political report presented by Chair Dahal. The cc meeting is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal