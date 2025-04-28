Chair Dr Bhattarai and Indian Defense Minister Singh Meet in New Delhi



New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and Chairperson of Nepal Socialist Party (Naya Shakti), Dr Baburam Bhattarai, and Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, held a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Chairperson Bhattarai had left for India on Friday to participate in the convention of Progressive Nepalese Society.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during the meeting, they held positive discussions on further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Matters related to the economic relations between the two countries were also discussed on the occasion.





Extending sorrow over the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in the Kashmir area of India, Chair Bhattarai condemned the incident.

