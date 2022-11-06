General

Chairperson of Rastriya Janamorcha, Chitra Bahadur KC, has asserted that he was a key person behind the formation of ruling alliance. Also the candidate on behalf of the ruling alliance from Baglung constituency no 1 for election to the House of Representatives, Chairperson KC further argued that the November 20 election would wipe out regressive elements.

Speaking at a news conference at Baglung bazaar on Sunday, Chairperson KC viewed the November 20 election would be a battle between the regressive and progressive forces where the regressive force would face debacle.

“I was against regression and worked actively to form the alliance against it,” he reminded, adding that his role would be recognized with his victory in the election.

He vowed to making proper policy from the parliament to ensure development to the citizen.

Source: National News Agency Nepal