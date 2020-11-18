General

Chairperson of Rastriya Janamorcha, Chitra Bahadur KC, has returned home after winning the battle against coronavirus.

KC, admitted at Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur, on November 10 after suffering from pneumonia and coronavirus infection, discharged from Mediciti Hospital on Tuesday.

Issuing a press release today, Chair KC thanked the doctors and health workers, involved in his treatment, well-wishers.

He also thanked the government for bearing all the expenses required for his treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal