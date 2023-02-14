Key Issues

Indian Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, called on Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal.

During the meeting held at Nepal's residence at Koteshwor today, they discussed matters of bilateral interests and welfare to further strengthen relation between the two countries.

On the occasion, they held discussion on the latest political scenario and contemporary issues, according to Chair Nepal's Secretariat.

The Indian Foreign Secretary, who arrived here on Monday morning for a two-day visit, has already met President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli as well as top leaders.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra is returning home today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal