Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has urged the party cadres and leaders to engross on local level elections.

Addressing a programme organized at Bedkot Municipality of Kanchanpur district here Sunday, Chairperson Nepal directed the cadres to intensify formation of committees at ward level and make party publicity accordingly.

Discussions were on with the ruling parties for the unity in the election, he said, arguing, "The political parties protecting constitution and republic will stand united again."

Leader Nepal welcomed more than two dozens of local leaders including Ashok Kumar Chand in his party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal