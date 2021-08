education, Science & Technology

Chairperson of the CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli, has announced to provide one million rupees to 'Ward Chairperson Educational Development Fund' established at Chandragiri municipality-19.

Ward Chairperson Uttam Bahadur Raut established the fund depositing his salary to ensure that no child is deprived of education due to financial crisis.

Chair Oli announced this after visiting the under construction Viradil Khaike Sakura Park at the ward.

Source: National News Agency Nepal