CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has highlighted the need of qualitative changes in the country.

He said this in his address today to a programme organized by the National Cultural Federation at UML party office in Chyasal, Lalitpur to welcome the new entrants.

As the country has witnessed quantitative changes, now is the time to think for qualitative changes, the former Prime Minister said. He also underlined the necessity of putting in place campaigns for qualitative changes.

'Rulers have changed in the country. System has also witnessed some changes but not at a substantial level', he noted, adding the intended positive efforts to transform the country have yet to be translated into reality.

The economy could go for improvement from a critical condition, he said, adding but the society once set in problems would take prolonged time and efforts to bring it to right track. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal