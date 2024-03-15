Chair Oli stresses production of quality film

Kathmandu: CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has stressed production of quality films. Chairman Oli viewed that films could be made also on country's nature and history. He said it during a programme hosted by film actor Rajesh Hamal as part of the seventh edition of Nepal International Film Festival (NIFF). The former prime minister further said he was attracted to the films made on country's history, art and literature. Oli informed that he also watch such film that has actors performing in a live manner. According to him, youths must be taught on country's development. "A country is rich not because it has money, but development," he said, expressing worry over exodus of Nepali youths. He commented that actor Hamal has skills to adapt with society. Hamal does not forget his background while acting, Chairman Oli added. On the occasion, actor Hamal also appreciated the personality of the former prime minister Oli. As many as 88 films from 40 countries will be screened during the festival that runs till Mo nday, according to chair of festival organizing committee, KP Pathak. The festival was inaugurated by Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma on Thursday. Source: National News Agency RSS