General

Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and property in the landslide occurred at Ghaumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchowk on Sunday morning. He has urged all concerned to devote to the search for missing ones and relief distribution to the survivors.

"At this sad moment, I kindly request the party leaders and cadres, social activists, and national and international organizations to devote search, rescue and relief distribution," he said in a press statement, stressing the need of shifting people in risk to safer places.

So far, nine bodies have been recovered and 22 persons still missing in the landslide that swept away 19 houses. Now, 222 houses are put to high risk with the landslide.

Sindhupalchowk district has been suffering natural disasters for quite a while, taking lives of many people and destroying huge property.

CM Dahal also urged the government to immediately arrange safe location to those getting displaced with the landslide. He paid tribute to the departed ones and extended condolence to the bereaved family members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal