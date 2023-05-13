General

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has said his party would not support if the government tried to intervene the ongoing investigation process on fake refugee scam.

Addressing an event organised by the party's Valley and Liaison Special Province Committee in Kathmandu on Saturday, Chairman Nepal said that the government should be serious in the investigations adding that this is an organised crime.

Chairman Nepal said that everyone is equal before the law and the individuals in the high-ranking posts should not be spared.

Likewise, he shared that preparations are ongoing to unite fringe communist parties with an aim to revive Communist Party of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal