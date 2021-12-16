General

There are chances of snowfall in high hilly and mountainous region of the country from Friday due to the western low pressure system (Westerly trough) advancing along with the Westerly wind, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki provinces with the clouds moving towards the east through Sudurpaschim province from Friday.

There is possibility of light snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions in Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Gandaki provinces. Likewise, there are chances of light rain at some places of Sudurpaschim province.

The Department has forecast an increase in cold as the mercury will further plummet due to the influence of this weather system. It has urged for adopting necessary safety and precaution measures to protect from the possible impact of the snowfall and cold weather as it is likely have an effect on the daily life including the mountaineering activities and air transport.

As per the latest weather bulletin of the Department, Kathmandu Valley recorded the lowest temperature of this year so far at 3.0 degrees Celsius and the highest of 17.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature (minus 5.7 degrees Celsius) while Bhairahawa recorded the highest temperature (28.4 degrees Celsius) throughout the country today.

