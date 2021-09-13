General

Gajendra Bahadur Chand has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Kanchanpur. The district convention of the party held on Sunday in Mahendranagar elected youth leader Chand.

Newly-elected chairperson Chand expressed his commitment to unite and strengthen the party by managing exiting discontents. He urged one and all not to get misconceived that RPP is a party of old generation, adding now it has a clear majority of young leaders in the district.

“RPP would collaborate for development works and also stand against anomalies”, he said, adding, “We would strongly present against the irregularities of local municipalities”.

The convention has elected 29 members in the committee

Source: National News Agency Nepal