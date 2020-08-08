Human Rights

The Kavrepalanchok Police have arrested a 33-year-old man Prashant Kumar Moktan aka Prem Lama for his association with the banned political group led by Netra Bikram Chand.

He is said to be the district leader of the party. Moktan, a resident of Shishakhani Chhap of Roshi rural municipality-5, was arrested from Suryabinayak based-Laxmimarga in Bhaktapur, the District Police Office, Dhulikhel, said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar Bikram Thapa said he will be tried for the indecent behavior in accordance with the Criminal Code-2074 BS and a case to this regard was registered on Friday. The District Administration Office, Kavrepalanchok has given a seven-day deadline to further prosecute the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal