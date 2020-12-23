General

Chandannath Municipality, Jumla and the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) have established sister city relations.

KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya and Chandannath Municipality mayor Kantika Sejuwal signed on a memorandum of understanding, formalizing the relations.

On the occasion, KMC mayor Shakya said Chandannath municipality and KMC would work together for the conservation, protection, promotion, development and publicizing the living culture, heritages, tourism and environment.

"There are many tangible and intangible culture and heritages in Kathmandu. Establishment of sister city relations between Kathmandu, a cultural city rich in man-made culture and Chandannath, a municipality of the remote Karnali region, is in itself a positive move," he said.

The KMC mayor added that the sister city relation was established for partnering in carrying out result-oriented activities through concrete plans realizing that human existence itself would be imperiled without a balance between nature and environment.

Before this, KMC has established sister city relations with 16 cities of different countries including China and with Melamchi Municipality of Sindhupalchowk and Ramgram Municipality of Parasi within the country.

It is said KMC will also establish sister city relations with Dhaka of Bangladesh and Islamabad of Pakistan within some months.

Mayor Shakya said efforts have been made to expand sister city relations with more cities within the country for making federalism meaningful and stronger.

It is stated that with the establishment of sister city ties between Chandannath and KMC, collaboration would be forged on marketing and management of herbs and organic farm products like apple, beans and walnut produced in Jumla.

Chandannath mayor Sejuwal said the people of her municipality were elated with the establishment of sister city relations with KMC, the city which is rich in terms of means and resources.

A MoU was also signed on the occasion under which KMC would provide an assistance of Rs 15 million to Chandannath Municipality.

A team comprising mayor Shakya, deputy mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi and departmental chiefs of KMC has arrived here in this connection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal