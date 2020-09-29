General

The Chandragiri municipality has spent Rs 22.7 million for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus infection. Chandragiri, the main entry point to the Kathmandu Valley, has so far made the expenses in the headings of quarantine construction, procurement of medical appliances and relief distribution following the government-enforced lockdown to contain coronavirus spread.

Chandragiri municipality mayor Ghanashyam Giri shared that the expenses amounting over Rs 22.71 million were made for the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19. The municipality has expended over Rs 16.43 million distribution of relief to poor and disadvantaged families Rs 4.08 million for swab test, medicine procurement, spray, publicity and ambulance service and Rs 2.2 million for quarantine construction and management. The municipality has constructed quarantine wards in different schools and accommodated the infected people.

As informed the Bagmati State had aided the municipality with Rs 1.2 million for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus and Rs 1.17 million to the municipality-level disaster management fund.

With the addition of six cases, the number of coronavirus infections has reached 390 in the municipality. Among them 276 have recovered and discharged from the isolation wards. Of the remaining active cases, 25 are being treated in hospital isolation and 85 in home isolation, shared municipality’s spokesperson Haribhakta Maharjan.

Four infected have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the municipality, he added. The municipality had been providing treatment to the critically infected patients at the Armed Police Force Hospital Balambu and Manmohan Hospital Dahachowk.

Chandragiri is the biggest municipality of the Bagmati State with 15 wards. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal