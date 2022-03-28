Human Rights

Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Prasad Sapkota asserted that the people should elect representatives that are capable, honest and change-maker in the upcoming local level election.

The local level election is slated on May 13 this year in a single phase.

Stating that the upcoming election could be a test for all the political parties in the country, Speaker Sapkota argued that the election could be a big test for some regressive parties.

Sapkota said so while addressing a reunion event organized by Setidevi Panchakanya Secondary School at Kubinde, Chautara Sangachokgadi rural municipality-4 in Sindupalchowk district on Monday.

The Speaker on the occasion inaugurated the bridge over Tipling River linking ward no 4 with ward no 8 of the rural municipality. The bridge was built at the cost of Rs 26 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal