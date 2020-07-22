General

Bagmati State Chief Minister Dormani Poudel claimed that the change was possible on the foundation of the thought of the late Pushpa Lal.

Delivering a message on the 41st Memorial Day of the founder general secretary of the Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Lal Shrestha today, CM Poudel said his emphasis on collaborating with democratic forces to dethrone the Rana oligarchy laid a solid foundation for the political change in the country.

“The late Pushpalal’s contributions to the advancement of Nepali communist movement are ever-remembering. I pay my high respect to him on the occasion”, reads the statement issued by Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal