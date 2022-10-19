General

Rohit Chaudhary of Tribhuvan Army Club has clinched gold medal in men’s Javelin Throw competition under the Ninth National Games.

During the match held at Pokhara Stadium today, Rohit won the match with a throw of 64.25 meters. Similarly, Ramesh Pokharel of APF got silver medal in the competition.

Likewise, Tribhuvan Army and APF Club won gold medals in 4×100 metres relay. A team comprising Ramita Tharu, Saraswoti Chaudhary, Jay Rani Tharu and Nirmala Thapa of Nepali Army got gold medal. They finished in 49.60 seconds.

Similarly, a team comprising Nir Pratap Mahato, Ashish Chaudhary, Shiva Raj Parki and Chandra Bahadur Pulami of the Armed Police Force clinched the gold medal in men’s 4×100 metres relay. They finished in 42.44 seconds.

Source: National News Agency Nepal