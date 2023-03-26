Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Centre) and other political parties in the Lumbini Province Assembly on Sunday submitted their claim to the Lumbini Province Chief for the appointment of NC parliamentary party leader Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary as the Chief Minister of Lubmini Province.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) and some other political parties in the province assembly withdrew their support to the Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Government Leela Giri and submitted their application to Province Chief Amik Sherchan for the appointment NC's Chaudhary as per the Article 168 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

For Chaudhary's appointment, Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Nagarik Unmukti, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Janamat Party, Janata Samajwadi Party, CPN (Unified Socialist), Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal and an independent lawmaker have submitted the application.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS