Chaurajahari Municipality here has purchased an RTPCR machine for conducting coronavirus test. The Municipality bought the machine on its own reasoning that it took long time to receive reports of the swab sent to other districts as Surkhet, Jumla and Dang for test.

It was a long wait for those staying in quarantine to receive the result of swab test for not having PCR machine at local level. Even other accessories to set up laboratory have been brought here.

Mayor Bishal Sharma informed that installation of PCR machine has begun. A team consisting of biometric engineer, doctors and laboratory employees come from Karnali Institute of Health Science were mobilized for the installation of the machine, he added.

The health workers and municipality staffs would be employed at the laboratory. Mayor Sharma further informed that team of experts were requested to provide training to the health works at local levels and demanded of lab technician for smooth operation of the laboratory.

It is believed that with the installation of PCR machine and its operation, even the people from neighbouring Salyan, Jajarkot and Dolpa would be benefitted with it.

The PCR machine was brought here with the initiative of former minister and member of the House of Representatives, Janardan Sharma, according to Mayor Sharma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal