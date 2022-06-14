General

At a time when there is intense demand from across the country, including the voices raised in parliament for guarantee of chemical fertilizers to the farmers in the wake of monsoon, the Salt Trading Corporation Ltd has said it had begun importing the chemical fertilizer.

The Corporation responsible for importing the chemical fertilizer this year informed that 17,000 metric tons of DAP was already imported to the country and being distributed from various depots. Similarly, 22,000 metric tons of urea will also be imported within a week.

The Corporation was granted by the government to import as much as 100 thousand tons of chemical fertilizers, including 20,000 metric tons of DAP and 22,000 metric tons of urea. Remaining consignment of DAP had also arrived at Calcutta dry port.

Department manager at Corporation Brajesh Jha informed that 17,000 metric tons of DAP was being distributed from its depots. Remaining amount is also being brought. A sack of DAP chemical fertilizer weighs 50 kg.

It is said the current consignment in the country would be a huge relief to the scrambling farmers.

In the world agriculture market, the chemical fertilizer produced in Indonesia is considered the best. It is learnt that Agriculture Ministry has provided the grants of more than Rs 11 billion this year.

DAP is used for increasing the productivity of soil, while urea has nitrogen to grow plants.

According to Agriculture Ministry, some 200 thousand tons of chemical fertilizer is required for the cultivation done in a season. So, 500 thousand metric tons of fertilizers is used in Nepal annually. Agriculture sector contributes 27 percent to the gross domestic product in Nepal.

Similarly, with cereals having important role, rice production alone accounts 7 percent of GDP. Paddy is the major staple in Nepal.

The federal lawmakers in recent days have flared the voices for availability of chemical fertilizers.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS