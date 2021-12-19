education, Science & Technology

Newly-appointed Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development of Bagmati, Basundhara Humagain, has said that chemical fertilizer will be produced in the province

Addressing ward-level meeting of the CPN (Unified Socialist) party at Chaurideurali Rural municipality-4 of Kavrepalanchok on Saturday, Minister Humagain said "We will take the process forward by forming a study committee within the next 15 days to produce fertilizer in the province itself. We will start production by allocating budget in the next fiscal year. This campaign will be taken across the country."

Minister Humagain said that the ministry would work for agriculture and livestock development in the province by issuing a white paper within two weeks. "Agriculture should be modernized. The economic level of farmers should be increased through people's agriculture."

A 35-member ward committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Min Prasad Gautam on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal