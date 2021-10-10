General

The Chhand-Tarang, Kathmandu has awarded poet Chandra Prasad Neupane with 'Chhandasadhana Award-2077' and poet Ghanashyam Kandel with 'Chhandasadhana Award-2078'.

Chhand-Tarang, which has been operating since 2075 BS in association with poets Dr. Ram Prasad Gyawali and Dr. Devi Nepal, has been giving Chhandasadhana award of Rs. 25,000 every year since 2076 BS.

Presenting the award at a program organized on Saturday, Nepal Academy Vice-Chancellor Ganga Prasad Upreti said that both Kandel and Neupane had played a special role in uplifting Nepali prose poetry.

On the same occasion, Upreti released the epic 'Samyak Sambuddha' written by poet Kandel and 'Chandayug: Chandashastra Parva' written by poet Neupane.

Source: National News Agency Nepal