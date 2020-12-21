General

The drive to demolish Chhaugoth – an outdoor shed where women or girls are kept during menstruation has resumed to put an end the deep-rooted social taboo in the Sudurpaschim Province.

The campaign of demolishing Chhaugoth structures was put on hold for some months due to fear of coronavirus. The campaign now has taken centre stage in different districts of the province.

Earlier the drive was intensified following a written directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Chief District Officers of concerned districts last year. The campaign did not take headways with the outbreak of coronavirus infection in the province this year.

As part of the drive, nine Chhaugoths were broken down in Doti's neighbouring district, Achham, on Saturday alone. A team comprising campaigners dismantled nine sheds based in Panchadewal Binayak municipality-5, Laryati, shared CDO Gokarna Prasad Upadhyay.

It may be noted that dozens of women and girls had untimely lost their lives and faced rape cases due to the prevalence of Chhaugoth practice in Sudurpaschim province.

Likewise, CDO of Doti district Bhim Prasad Bhattarai said the demolition drive would begin in the district soon. "Many Chhaugoths were already demolished in the district prior to the outbreak of coronavirus", he further said.

CDO Bhatatrai added now they are collecting information about the ill-practice of Chhaugoth in the district. "We will break down the structures instantly our team spot the Chhaugoth anywhere in the district". ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal