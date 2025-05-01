Chhekampar Residents Migrate to Highlands for Yarsagumba Harvest



Chhekmapar: Residents of Chhekampar in Chumnubri Rural Municipality-7, Gorkha, have begun their annual migration to the highlands, embarking on the task of collecting Yarsagumba, a caterpillar fungus known for its medicinal properties. With the onset of the harvesting season, some groups have already departed for the highland areas of Chheke and Baju, while others are preparing for the journey.





According to National News Agency Nepal, local resident Chhiring Phunjo Lama mentioned that adverse weather conditions have posed significant challenges to travel. The Chheke and Baju highlands are reputed for their high-quality Yarsagumba, making the harvest a crucial source of income for the inhabitants of northern Gorkha.





The residents typically commence their Yarsagumba collection journey from the third week of April. The harvesting expedition lasts approximately two and a half months, during which villagers carry essential supplies, often using yaks for transportation. Former people’s representative Pasang Phunjo Lama explained that during this period, most village homes remain locked as entire families, along with their livestock, relocate to the highlands for the harvest. Those unable to undertake the journey are cared for by visitors from Rongba, a lower region.





The collection of Yarsagumba is financially rewarding, with each individual earning between Rs. 200,000 and Rs. 400,000 per season. However, Chhiring Phunjo Lama expressed concerns over the dwindling availability of the plant, fearing its potential scarcity in the coming years.





To collect Yarsagumba, each household is required to pay Rs 500 to a community-level committee and an additional Rs 500 to the local government for permission.

