Chhimkeshwori Temple being developed as a site of religious tourism



The Chhimkeshwori Temple in Tahanu district is being developed as a site of religious tourism. The temple located at Ambukhaireni rural municipality-2 has been drawing religious tourists from the district and vicinity.

The temple can be reached after 15-km jeep drive from Ambhukhaireni, Prithvi Highway to Labdi and a short trek.

Anyone visiting the temple situated at the height of 2,134 meter can relish scenic view of peaks, such as Dhaulagiri, Annapurna, Manaslu and Buddha. The enchanting view of snow-clad mountains evidently lures the visitors.

The tourists conduct puja and offer prayers at the temple. Currently, the number of visitors at Chhimkeshwori Temple stands from around 50 to 100 in a day. It has boosted domestic tourism, according to Krishna Tamang.

Tamang, who is the chair of Chhimkeshwori Tourism Development Committee, informed that as many as 5,000 devotees visited the temple on the day of Fagu poornima-last Sunday- alone. The New Year and Holi festival draw crowds here.

Priest at temple, D

hanraj Gurung, said the people from Lamjung, Gorkha and Chitwan also visit the shrine. Even the animal sacrifices are offered as consecration. It is the temple of Goddess Chhimkeshwori. It is believed that once the Chhimkeshwori Devi is worshipped, one gets his/her wishes fulfilled.

The reconstruction of the temple has recently completed with the monetary support of Gandaki Province government. It is one of the tourist destinations listed among 110 such sites by the province government. The government had allocated Rs 4.5 million for the reconstruction.

Even a trail and railing were set up as part of the reconstruction with government support.

Chairman of Ambukhaireni rural municipality, Shukra Chuman, informed that the local level had also given priority to the promotion of Chhimkeshwori Temple. “The temple was reconstructed with the initiation and activism of rural municipality. We are planning for its further development and promotion,” he shared.

Meanwhile, blacktopping has begun on the road leading t

o the Chhimkeshwori Temple.

In order for facilitating the tourists, even the homestay services have been launched down the hill. The local from Hilekharka of Ambukhaireni rural municipality-6 have begun homestay.

Indigenous cuisines are served to the visitors, according to Batumaya Gurung. She is chair of homestay management committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal