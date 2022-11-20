General

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapalia has cast his vote at 7:00 am at Unique Academy polling station in Lokanthali of Madhyapurthimi Municipality-1.

Voting for the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly started at 7:00 am across the country today.

Meanwhile, voting has started in both constituencies of Bhaktapur. Voters queued to vote since early morning today.

Chief Returning Officer Gopal Prasad Bastola said that voting has started in all centers of the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal