Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana has said that he will take up his regular job with the impeachment motion against him becoming ineffectual.

He said that he would go to the Supreme Court for his regular work today itself after the Supreme Court received a letter from the Federal Parliament Secretariat before this today informing about the impeachment proposal registered in the Federal Parliament against him becoming in effective.

“This is in accordance with the due process and procedures. I will go to the Supreme Court today itself,” the CJ said, talking to RSS.

A total of 98 ruling HoR members had registered the impeachment motion against CJ Rana on February 13, leveling 21 different charges against him. He has been suspended since then.

It is said that the impeachment motion has become inactive with the election of a new House of Representatives and its process not reaching to a conclusion in the previous term of the parliament.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has sent a letter to this effect to the Supreme Court today.

A source at the Supreme Court said that such a letter has been received. Before this, the Chief Justice had on Tuesday filed an application at the Secretariat for informing that the impeachment against him has become ineffective.

Source: National News Agency Nepal