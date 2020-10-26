Key Issues

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana has appealed to one and all to celebrate the festival indoors and among the family members only by adopting maximum precaution and alertness in view of the adverse situation brought about by the COVID-19.

The Chief Justice made this appeal in a message of best wishes he gave today on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami, Deepawali, Nepal Sambat and Chhath among other festivals. He has expressed the confidence that the festivals would provide the strength to face up the disasters and crises that befall the nation. The Chief Justice has wished speedy recovery of health to all the Nepali sisters and brothers within the country and abroad who are suffering from coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal