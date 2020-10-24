General

Chief Minister of the Sudur Paschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has urged all to celebrate the Dashain festival by becoming safe from coronavirus infection.

In a message disseminated through the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), the National News Agency, he urged all citizens to celebrate this year's Dashain by taking special care of their health. The Chief Minister cautioned the Sudur Paschim citizens not to unnecessarily assemble and crowd and organise fanfare in the name of Dashain.

"There is nothing more important than health. Celebrate the festivals by protecting your health this year. We can celebrate the festival with much joy next year if we are safe from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Chief Minister Bhatta has also suggested providing special care of senior citizens, children and people with vulnerable health. He has requested one and all to be conscious towards the coronavirus infection affecting the entire Sudur Paschim province as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal