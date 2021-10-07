General

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has said that support from the private sector was needed for the development of the Karnali Province.

Inaugurating the Karnali Mall constructed in Birendranagar of Surkhet on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that development and prosperity with the government's lone efforts were impossible. "Support from the private sector is inevitable," Shahi expected.

The mall was developed with the investment of Rs 220 million.

He also said that the people have the perception that only the road construction is the development while asking the people to internalise that commercial projects along with employment creation and increased economic activities.

Shahi also said that the province government was committed to creating favourable environment for investors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal