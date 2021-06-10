General

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung has failed to win a vote of confidence of the Province Assembly.

In a motion tabled in the Province Assembly today, Chief Minister Gurung got 27 votes while 30 other votes were against the motion, Province Assembly Speaker Netra Nath Adhikari announced.

UML’s 27 lawmakers backed the Chief Minister while 15 lawmakers of Nepali Congress, 11 of CPN (Maoist Centre) and two each of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha voted against the motion.

Of the 60 members in the Province Assembly, a total of 31 votes are required to win the confidence.

Speaker Adhikari stated that 58 members were present at the Province Assembly meeting and 57 members took part in the voting while Province Assembly Krishna Thapa of Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal chose to remain neutral.

Minister for Youth and Sports Rajiv Gurung, elected from Manang-1 (B) was absent in the Province Assembly meeting.

The Chief Minister had the constitutional obligation to face the vote within a month after his appointment as the Chief Minister being the parliamentary party leader of the single largest party on May 10.

As the Chief Minister failed to get vote of confidence, the Province Chief shall call the parties for the formation of a new government as per the Article 168 (5) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The Province Assembly member would be appointed the Chief Minister from the Province Chief based on his/her claim to win the vote of confidence.

Constitutionally, the mid-term election would be announced after the dissolution of the Province Assembly as per the Article 168 (7) if the Province Assembly member fails to garner majority.

Source: National News Agency Nepal