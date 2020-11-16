Key Issues, politics

Gandaki State chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung expressed his confidence that the festivals would further consolidate mutual harmony, fraternity and tolerance and also help establish peace and stability as well as economic prosperity with social justice.

In a message sent on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1141 today, he wished for the peace, happiness, prosperity, good health and progress to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad.

The Nepal Sambat was initiated in commemoration of the contributions of Sankhadhar Sakhwa who had paid out the loan of general public from own property to get them out of debt, he said.

Noting that the government had declared him the national luminary and Nepal Sambat as the national day, he added this has demonstrated higher level of respect to the social reformer and Nepal Sambat proponent Sakhwa.

The chief minister urged one and all to adopt the government-enforced public health safety protocols to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal