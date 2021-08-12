General

Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Kul Prasad KC was administered oath of office and secrecy this evening at the Office of the Province Chief.

Province Chief Amik Sherchan administered the oath of office to Chief Minister KC as per Article 172 of the Constitution of Nepal. At the swearing in ceremony, Chief Minister KC assumed his office on Thursday itself.

KC has the backing of 41 Province Assembly Members of Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal.

Chief Minister KC was elected from Rolpa-1 (A) in the Province Assembly elections.

Likewise, newly-appointed ministers of the Lumbini Province were also sworn in by Province Chief Sherchan. Six ministers from the alliance were administered oath of office.

In the seven-member cabinet with Chief Minister KC, Nepali Congress’ Dilli Chaudhary has got the responsibility as Minister for Rural and Urban Development and Maoist Centre’s Krishna Dhwoj Khadka as Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning. Likewise, Janata Samajwadi Party’s Sahasram Yadav is assigned as the Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development.

Independent lawmaker Ajaya Shahi and Janata Samajwadi’s Suman Sharma Rayamajhi and Purmati Dhenga are sworn in as the ministers without portfolio.

Earlier this afternoon, Province Chief Sherchan appointed four-party alliance’s candidate KC as the Chief Minister in accordance with Article 168 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal